South Korean charged over deaths of wife, son at luxury Hong Kong hotel

HONG KONG - A South Korean man has been charged over the deaths of his wife and son at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong.

Kim Min-ho, 42, was charged on Monday night (Jan 15), the South China Morning Post reported, over the deaths of 42-year-old Song Wha-jeong and Kim Tae-yun, aged six, at the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel on Hong Kong’s harbourfront.

Mother and son were found by police, who had received a report on Sunday morning that a man and a woman were fighting.

The case is to be mentioned at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday, said the SCMP.

Chief Inspector Frances Lee King-hei said police would ­continue to investigate the case with help from South Korean authorities and the country’s ­consulate in Hong Kong.

“Police will investigate the case from all directions, including the motive,” she said.

The South Korean consulate on Monday told the SCMP it had been informed of the incident from an early stage.

“The consulate is closely cooperating with Hong Kong police to investigate this incident, while providing necessary assistance to the family of the victims,” a spokesman said.

Police rushed to the hotel at about 8.30am on Sunday after receiving a report from hotel staff.

The SCMP reported police as saying that Song and her son were found unconscious in bed and certified dead by paramedics.

Kim was treated for minor injuries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was held in a custodial ward.

Earlier reports said investigators had found multiple cuts on the woman’s neck, while the boy sustained a cut to his throat.

The man had minor cuts to his fingers and face.

Police believed the man might have consumed alcohol.