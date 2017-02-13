South Korea says North Korean test missile uses 'cold eject' launch system

SEOUL (REUTERS) - A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday (Feb 12) used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.

A South Korean military source told Reuters that North Korea's missile was a new type of solid-fuel intermediate-range missile using submarine-launched ballistic missile technology.

North Korea said on Monday that it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming further advancement in its missile technology.