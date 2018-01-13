South Korea says North suggests working-level talks on Jan 15 to discuss sending performance group to Winter Olympics

North Korea also wanted to also propose another date for working-level talks about its participation in the Winter Olympics.
SEOUL (RETUERS) - South Korea's unification ministry said on Saturday (Jan 13) that North Korea has proposed working-level talks next week on the prospects of sending its performance 'art' group to the Winter Olympics held in the South.

"North Korea sent a notification suggesting to have working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on January 15 to discuss about sending its performance group," said the ministry in its statement.

The ministry said the North wanted to also propose another date for working-level talks about its participation in the Winter Olympics.

The Olympics will be held in Pyongchang from Feb 5-25.

The latest announcement came four days after the high-level talks held at the "truce village" of Panmunjom, the first between the two sides since 2015.

During the Jan 9 talks, ostensibly to discuss North Korea's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted by the South, the two Koreas agreed to hold military talks in what is being seen as a step forward in easing tensions on the peninsula triggered by a string of missile and nuclear tests by Pyongyang.

 

