South Korea halts propaganda broadcasts at border with North

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's defence ministry said its military has halted propaganda broadcasts at the border with North Korea starting on Monday (April 23) to create a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the first inter-Korean summit in a decade due this Friday.

It is the first time in more than two years the South Korean broadcasts have been stopped. Broadcasts were halted in mid-2015 only to be restarted in January 2016 following North Korea's fourth nuclear test.

South Korea President Moon Jae In is making Friday's summit his sole focus this week, a Blue House official said on Sunday.

For the past few weeks, South Korea has been renovating Peace House, on its side of Panmunjom, to prepare for the summit with Kim, who will be the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Moon now has a direct phone link with Kim on his office desk, instead of having to communicate through a hotline at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom, which had been the main channel between the two sides over the Winter Olympics in February.

The two leaders are expected to talk over the newly installed phone for the first time this week, before the summit, South Korea said on Friday.