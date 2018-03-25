South Korea Coast Guard rescues 163 people whose ferry ran aground

SEOUL - Some 160 people stranded in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast after their ship ran aground on Sunday (March 25) has been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The ferry was carrying 163 people - 158 passengers and five crew members - when it hit a rock as it swerved to avoid a fishing boat near Shinan county, 400km south of Seoul.

The Coast Guard initially said the ferry was carrying 187 passengers, but later revised the number to 158, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Six people were being treated for mild injuries caused from the shock of the crash, which thrust the ferry’s front atop the rock, an official speaking on condition of anonymity was quoted as saying by AP.

Investigators will question the ferry's captain and crew in a probe into the crash, another coast guard official from the nearby port of Mokpo was reported as saying by AP. Alcohol tests showed that none of them had been drinking before the accident, he said.

The area is not far from where an overloaded 6,825-tonne ferry carrying 476 people capsized in April 2014. That incident killed more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.

Investigations concluded that the sinking of the Sewol was the result of numerous human factors, including an illegal redesign, an overloaded cargo bay and inexperienced crew.