South Korea records 27,900 births in October, the second-lowest in history

SEOUL- South Korea recorded 27,900 newborn babies in the month of October, the second-lowest figure after the historic low of 27,400 childbirths tallied in December last year (2016).

The October figure of 27,900 babies is 11.7 per cent, or 3,700, lower from 31,600 tallied in the same month a year earlier, according to data released on Wednesday (Dec 27) by Statistics Korea.

The double-digit on-year decline has continued for 11 straight months, reported Yonhap news agency.

For the first 10 months of this year, the number of childbirths was 306,000, down 12.2 percent compared with the same period of last year.

Yonhap reported that the number of newborns is expected to reach around 360,000 for this year, breaking the current annual record low of 406,200 babies tallied in 2016, according to officials.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae In called for more effective measures to boost South Korea's low birth rates as he warned of a serious demographic crisis which will drag down the growth of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The country is also ageing at a rapid pace: The number of people aged over 65 years rose 3.1 per cent to 6.78 million last year (2016), making up 13.6 per cent of all its citizens.

It is the first time that the number of seniors surpassed that of young people, or those aged up to 14, which amounted to 6.77 million in 2016, according to Korea Times.

South Korea has spent 100 trillion won (S$125 billion) over the past decade to boost the low birth rate, though no significant progress has been made.

Mr Moon said the measures failed because they lacked incentives to encourage women to have babies and raise children.

Many young people in South Korea delay marriage as they have problems finding good-paying jobs after graduating from university. This means that the age at which South Korean women have their first child has risen over the years.

South Korea's total fertility rate - the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime - stood at 1.17 in 2016, lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population of 51 million stable.

The number of marriage fell 20.9 per cent over the year to 17,400 in October.

The demographic outlook in neighbouring Japan is similarly bleak.

The number of births in Japan this year has fallen to its lowest since records began more than a century ago with about 941,000 new babies, the health ministry said on Friday (Dec 22), reported Reuters.

The number of births in Japan will be about 4 per cent lower than last year and the lowest since the government started compiling data in 1899, the ministry said.

Japan has a population of about 125 million, not including foreigners.

Governments have for years tried to encourage families to have more children but the population keeps shrinking, and ageing.

People aged 65 or older accounted for 27.2 per cent of the total population, the highest ratio on record, according to data released in July, while those aged 14 or younger fell to a record low of 12.7 per cent.