South Korea prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung scion Lee Jae Yong

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean prosecutors on Monday (Aug 7) sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong, over charges including allegedly bribing ex-President Park Geun Hye for government support to cement Lee's control of Samsung Group.

Lee, 49, has been in detention since February, and on trial for charges including bribery and embezzlement as part of a scandal that led to Park's ouster. Lee has denied wrongdoing.

The lower court ruling is expected by Aug 27, when Lee's current detention period ends.

The verdict is expected to affect ongoing trials for Park and her long-time friend Choi Soon Sil who is accused of collecting fees from big business on behalf of Park.

The prosecution has said Samsung’s intent behind supporting funds backed by Park, and sponsoring the equestrian career of the daughter of her confidante, was to get government support for efforts to cement Lee’s control of the smartphones-to-bio-pharmaceuticals business empire.

However, Lee’s lawyers argued that his so-called overarching intention of cementing ownership control was “a fictional construct” made up by prosecutors, with moves such as the merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 aimed at ensuring survival and growth of individual companies.

During the trial, the special prosecution also requested 10 years in prison for three top executives of the Samsung group for their roles in the scandal. They are Choi Gee Sung, former head of Samsung's now-disbanded control tower Future Strategy Office; Chang Choong Ki, then vice head; and Park Sang Jin, a president of Samsung Electronics. It demanded seven years for another executive Hwang Sung Soo.