South Korea police launch investigation after 4 babies die within two hours at Seoul hospital

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Medical staff at Ewha Womans University Medical Centre face investigation after the deaths of four premature babies late Saturday (Dec 16).

The Seoul hospital's public relations director Kim Han Su said at a press conference Sunday that four premature babies at the hospital's intensive care nursery suffered cardiac arrest and died between 9.32pm and 10.53pm

Kim said the medical team performed CPR on the babies following the cardiac arrest, but all four of them died.

He added that the case was shortly reported to the police at 11.07pm.

Regarding the other 12 babies at the intensive care nursery, four have been discharged from the hospital and eight have been transferred to other hospitals, Kim said.

Seoul's Yangcheon Police Station and the National Forensic Service are currently conducting an on-site inspection at the hospital.

The babies' bodies have been placed in the hospital's mortuary after an initial inspection. The bodies will be subject to a full autopsy on Monday.

Related Story Police raid South Korea hospital over suspicious deaths of four newborns

Kim said the cause of the deaths cannot be identified until the inspection results are out.