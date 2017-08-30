South Korea names top envoys to US, China, Japan

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea has appointed a former diplomat and presidential economic adviser as its ambassador to the United States and also named top diplomats to China and Japan, the presidential Blue House said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Cho Yoon Je, an international trade expert who had previously served as South Korea's ambassador to Britain, will become South Korea's new envoy to the United States, the Blue House said in a statement.

South Korea has also named Noh Young Min, a lawmaker, to the post of top envoy for China, and foreign policy expert Lee Su Hoon as ambassador to Japan.