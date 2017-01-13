South Korea minister says 'comfort woman' statue outside Japan mission inappropriate

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign minister said on Friday (Jan 13) that placing a statue outside a Japanese consulate of a girl symbolising Koreans forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels was "inappropriate".

"The issue of a girl statue in Busan is unfortunate,"Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told lawmakers, referring to the statue in the southern city of Busan.

Japan has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea over the statue which it said violated an agreement to resolve the issue.