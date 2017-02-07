South Korea indicts former culture minister and presidential aide on charges of power abuse and perjury

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's special prosecutor has indicted a former culture minister and a top aide to President Park Geun Hye on charges of abuse of power and perjury for their role in drawing up a blacklist of artists critical of the leader, a spokesman said.

Cho Yoon Sun, the former culture minister, last month became the first sitting member of Ms Park's administration to be arrested. She subsequently resigned from her post.

Mr Lee Kyu Chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor's office investigating a graft scandal that led to Ms Park's impeachment by parliament in December, also said on Tuesday (Feb 7) that a former presidential chief of staff to Ms Park has been indicted.