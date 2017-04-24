South Korea in talks to hold joint drills with USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group

USS Carl Vinson (left) and USS Wayne E. Meyer during an exercise east of the Korean peninsula on March 22, 2017, with several other US and Republic of Korea Navy ships and submarines. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea said on Monday (April 24) that it is in talks with Washington about holding joint drills with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it approaches waters off the Korean peninsula amid fears that North Korea could conduct another nuclear test.

South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun gave no further details, other than saying Seoul was holding discussions with the US Navy.

On Sunday, two Japanese destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson carrier group for drills.

