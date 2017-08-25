Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong sentenced to five years in prison - Yonhap

SEOUL (REUTERS) - A South Korean court jailed Samsung scion Lee Jae Yong for five years on Friday (Aug 25).

A lawyer for Lee said on Friday the defence team will appeal against the decision.

“We are confident the ruling will be overturned,” lawyer Song Wu Cheol told reporters after the ruling by the Seoul Central District Court.

An appeal could go all the way to the Supreme Court, with a final ruling probably next year.

The Seoul Central District Court was delivering its ruling on charges against Lee, 49, ranging from bribery to perjury in a scandal that led to the ouster in March of Park Geun Hye.

Park was also at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday for a hearing in her corruption trial.

Lee Jae Yong's trial has gripped the nation, and Friday's closed courtroom verdict was witnessed mainly by lawyers and Samsung officials, as well as some 30 members of the public who won seats through a lottery.

Friday’s verdict was read out at Courtroom 417, which is also where Lee Jae Yong’s father, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun Hee, stood trial in 2008 on charges of evading taxes and illegally transferring company assets to his son and heir.

The Lee senior was sentenced to a suspended prison term at the time.

Ever since the senior Lee suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2014, Lee Jae Yong has been stepping up as a leader, strategist and key decision maker in Samsung, while making moves to complete the transfer of group control - equity ownership-wise - to him.

Outside the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, hundreds of supporters of Lee and Park, mostly elderly, waved South Korean flags and shouted "Innocent! Release!" as they were watched on by teams of police, who parked police buses to shield the entrance of the court complex.

Around 800 riot police were deployed around the Seoul Central District Court to prevent possible clashes between rival sets of demonstrators, the Yonhap news agency reported.