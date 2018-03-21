South Korea, China, Japan to hold three-way summit in May: Report

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea has agreed with China and Japan to hold a three-way summit in May to discuss ways to boost economic, environmental and cultural cooperation, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported on Tuesday (March 20).

The summit is to be chaired by Japan and attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae In and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, possibly on May 8-9, the report said.

The last such trilateral summit was held about two years ago in November 2015 in Seoul.

Mr Moon would be the first South Korean president to visit Japan since former President Lee Myung Bak's did so in December 2011.

"Our stance regarding the trilateral summit is the faster it happens the better. But not before the inter-Korean talks," said an official at Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office.

Kyodo News Agency also expects Mr Abe to discuss issues regarding Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women with Mr Moon.

During a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Mr Li shared plans to visit Japan in the first of this year for a summit, making him the first Chinese premier to visit Japan since Wen Jiabao in May 2011.