So cool - a 3D light show

Visitors being treated to a 3D light show at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, capital of north-east China's Heilongjiang province. The Snow Wonderland show combines sound, light and digital technologies, and is being held as part of the annual Harbin Ice Festival. Touted as one of the top four ice and snow festivals in the world, the event sees Harbin transform into a fantasy wonderland, with giant sculptures, ice lanterns and a variety of winter activities. The Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. This year's festival runs till Feb 25.