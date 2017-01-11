Snowstorm warning in Hokkaido till Jan 13

Another snowstorm warning has been issued in Hokkaido due to a "strong winter pressure system".

It is expected to worsen and last through Friday (Jan 13), Japan broadcaster NHK said.

In the last 24 hours, 78cm of snow was recorded in Okura Village in Yamagata prefecture, while 53cm was recorded in Aomori prefecture.

There are advisories for gale and snow, heavy snow and avalanches for Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido.

There are no reports of major flight delays so far, but NHK said that transport networks may be affected.

Flight cancellations have stranded tourists, including Singaporeans, in Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport twice this winter season.

Heavy snow caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations from Dec 10 and Dec 22.