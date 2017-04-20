Singapore to send delegation to China's One Belt, One Road summit next month

Singapore is sending a delegation to attend a summit hosted by China next month on its new Silk Road plan, it is understood.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has championed the One Belt, One Road (Obor) initiative to build a trade route linking Asia, Africa and Europe. Under the landmark programme, billions of dollars will be invested in infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power grids.

The summit is scheduled to be held on May 14 and 15 in Beijing.

The Straits Times understands that Singapore will be sending a delegation led by Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

The Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), a Singapore-China government-led project launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Xi in November 2015, has been designated a priority demonstration project for the Belt and Road initiative.

The CCI is Singapore and China's third joint project after Suzhou Industrial Park and Tianjin Eco-City. It aims to help drive growth in China's less developed western region by improving Chongqing's transport and services links to the region and beyond.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday (April 18) that the top leaders of 28 countries have confirmed they would attend the summit.