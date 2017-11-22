Singapore ship fined S$8,200 for dumping garbage into sea in China

HAIKOU, CHINA - A Singapore ship was fined 40,000 yuan (S$8,200) for illegally discharging garbage into the sea, local authorities said Wednesday (Nov 22), Xinhua news agency reported.

The ship Tai Hung San was found dumping household garbage into nearby waters off Hainan province in southern China on December 20, 2016.

Hua Xin Shipping, which owns the ship, was levied a fine in accordance with China's law on marine environment protection, after investigation by Chinese local maritime safety administration.

The company paid the penalty last week.