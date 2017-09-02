Singapore, Hong Kong affirm close cooperation

HONG KONG - Singapore and Hong Kong have affirmed their close cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest during a meeting.

Singapore's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs Josephine Teo, who visited Hong Kong on Friday (Sept 1), called on Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung and met Secretary for Labour and Welfare Dr Law Chi Kwong .

"Both sides affirmed the longstanding and close cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong, and highlighted the frequent exchange of visits between officials from both sides to learn from each other in overcoming the common challenges that we face," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"They also discussed issues of mutual interest including population and manpower," it said.

Minister Teo was accompanied by officials from MFA.