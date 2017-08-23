Singapore, Guangdong to deepen collaboration in innovation and people exchange

BEIJING - Singapore and China's southern province of Guangdong will focus on innovation and technology in future collaborations.

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung called for both sides to work more closely in three areas, namely the Guangzhou Knowledge city, intellectual property development and commercialisation as well as student exchanges and internships.

Mr Ong met top leaders of the province, including party chief Hu Chunhua, governor Ma Xingrui and Guangzhou party chief Ren Xuefeng on Tuesday (Aug 22) and Wednesday.

Mr Hu suggested that Guangdong can partner Singapore in technology and entrepreneurship, given Singapore's strengths in these areas.

This was Mr Ong's first meeting with the 54-year-old rising political star who has been touted as a potential future leader who could take over when Chinese President Xi Jinping steps down.

Mr Hu said Guangdong is facing competition from both high-end and lower-end industries as it restructures its economy. It is seeking an equilibrium with its industrial transformation.

Mr Ong and Mr Hu also discussed greater partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative as both Singapore and Guangdong are key node. Guangdong hopes to leverage Singapore's strategic location and connections to strengthen partnerships with Southeast Asia.

Mr Ong is in Guangdong on a five-day business mission as the co-chairman of the Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council (SGCC). Established in 2009, the council aims to promote broader exchanges and cooperation between Singapore and Guangdong businesses. The other co-chairman of the council is Guangdong governor Ma Xingrui.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Ong met Guangzhou party chief Ren Xuefeng where they discussed possible collaboration in the city cluster known as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. It is a plan deepen integration between Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland. It will cover social and economic cooperation to improve connectivity within the region.

Guangzhou, being the capital city of Guangdong province, is at the heart of this region. The boost in connectivity and the integration of the zone with a combined urban population of 66 million and GDP of US$1.3 trillion (S$1.8 trillion) will encourage more investors, greater business and trade flows, trade agency IE Singapore said in a statement.

Singapore can offer services in international finance and logistics as such economic exchanges increase, IE Singapore added.

On Monday, Mr Ong launched the Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre, a one-stop shop to help broker partnerships between Singapore technology firms and Chinese companies who are in need of solutions in advanced manufacturing.

He will open the Etonhouse International school at Mapletree South China Education Hub in Foshan on Wednesday and meet Shenzhen party chief Wang Weizhong on Thursday.