Sichuan earthquake: All Singaporeans known to be in Jiuzhaigou are safe, says MFA

Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, on Aug 9, 2017.
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, on Aug 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese paramilitary police carrying relief supplies on their way to an earthquake-struck zone in Jiuzhaigou in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Aug 9, 2017.
Chinese paramilitary police carrying relief supplies on their way to an earthquake-struck zone in Jiuzhaigou in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Aug 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
30 min ago

SINGAPORE - All Singaporeans known to be in quake-hit Jiuzhaigou are safe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday (Aug 9), adding that the Consulate-General is in close contact with the local authorities and will give affected Singaporeans the help they may need.

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a tourist destination, in China’s south-western province of  Sichuan late on Tuesday, killing 13 people, including six tourists, and injuring 175, the provincial government and official media said on Wednesday.

“We are saddened by the earthquake centred in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan which has claimed lives and caused injuries. The Singapore Government expresses our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery," an MFA spokesman said in a statement.

"The Singapore Consulate-General in Chengdu has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas. Some Singaporeans visiting Jiuzhaigou were affected by the earthquake. We have ascertained that all e-registered Singaporeans in Jiuzhaigou are safe," the spokesman added.

"The Consulate-General is in close contact with the local authorities and will render the necessary assistance to affected Singaporeans.

 

"Singaporeans in the affected areas should stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe. Those who require consular assistance should contact our Consulate-General in Chengdu at +86 1390 807 3562 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.”

