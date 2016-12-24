Shanghai's river of rubbish

A massive load of rubbish, including needles and broken bottles, has washed ashore on an island close to Shanghai after two ships allegedly dumped more than 100 tonnes of waste in the Yangtze River, the Shanghai Daily reported yesterday. China's rapid industrial development has seen it struggling to regulate waste disposal, leading to toxic waterways and cities blanketed in smog. The waste has been floating onto Chongming island since last month, collecting near Dongfengxisha Reservoir, one of Shanghai's four major water sources and which supplies drinking water to 700,000 of the island's residents, said the paper. The rubbish includes medical waste such as needles and plastic tubes, as well as cans, clothing and broken bottles, said Mr Song Jian, deputy general manager of the island's water source management company. The reservoir was not polluted and tap water on the island is safe to drink, the paper said, citing the Shanghai Water Authority. Several suspects have been held for allegedly dumping the garbage, according to the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau. Shanghai and Jiangsu Province police have launched a joint investigation.