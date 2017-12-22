Seoul's duty-free operators woo Chinese tourists anew

SEOUL • Duty-free operators from South Korea are restarting marketing efforts that target Chinese consumers, as thawing relations between the two countries point to the possibility of recovering sales.

Yesterday, HDC Shilla Duty Free and Shinsegae Duty Free announced that they had signed agreements with Chinese agencies to expand marketing to China.

HDC Shilla Duty Free opened a studio in its IPark store for Chinese Internet celebrities, known as wang hong, to create specialised content for the Chinese.

It also signed an agreement with wang hong marketing agency RedIN to strategically invite Internet celebrities who focus on shopping content and feature them in marketing to China.

The deal may lead to the duty-free operator and Internet celebrities jointly developing tourism products to be sold in China.

And Shinsegae Duty Free has teamed up with Ma Feng Wo, a travel information platform that is China's answer to Lonely Planet, to create content focused on Korea.

It is targeting Chinese travellers born in the 1990s. The content will feature Ma Feng Wo's travel experts who will introduce Shinsegae Duty Free as a destination.

"The goal is to provide brand information in a natural way to Chinese consumers who have become tired of ads, and to promote Shinsegae Duty Free through storytelling and content marketing," Shinsegae Duty Free said.

Such efforts reflect duty-free operators' hopes that sales from Chinese tourists may rise again, starting with independent travellers.

"Because of the political situation this year, wang hong were a bit reluctant to come to Korea and create content. Now that the situation is beginning to change, the industry is slowly beginning to bring back those types of marketing," said an official with Hotel Shilla, which operates Shilla Duty Free.

"There will be more efforts to appeal to independent travellers not only in duty-free but across the retail industry."

South Korea-China ties cooled markedly over Seoul's deployment of the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defence anti-missile system against North Korea's nuclear threat. China objected to the deployment, saying it compromised its security interests.

Beijing then imposed boycotts targeting group tours to South Korea, K-pop and South Korean companies operating in China.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK