Seoul offers to hold talks with Pyongyang on Jan 9

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday proposed high-level talks with Pyongyang next Tuesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a breakthrough in relations and said his country might attend the Winter Olympics in the South next month.

"The government proposes to hold high-level government talks with North Korea on Jan 9 at the Peace House in Panmunjom," Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon told reporters, referring to a truce village in the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas.

"We look forward to candidly discussing interests from both sides face to face with North Korea, along with the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics," he said. "I repeat, the government is open to talking to North Korea, regardless of time, location and form."

Mr Cho added that the specifics of the proposed talks, including the agenda, could be discussed through the inter-Korean hotline in Panmunjom, which has been cut off since 2016.

South Korea coordinated with the US before making its proposal to North Korea, Mr Cho said.

United States President Donald Trump yesterday said the possible talks held mixed potential as sanctions began to take a toll on Pyongyang. "Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

"Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!" Mr Trump added in a reference to Mr Kim.

Should the talks be held on Jan 9, it would be the first such dialogue since a vice-ministerial meeting in December 2015.

In his speech on Monday, Mr Kim said the Olympics could provide a reason for officials from the neighbours "to meet in the near future".

"North Korea's participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to showcase the national pride, and we wish the Games will be a success. Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility," he said.

However, Mr Kim also persistently declared North Korea a nuclear power. "It is reality, not a threat, that the nuclear button is always on my desk," Mr Kim said. "The US can never start a war against myself and our nation now."

Dovish South Korean President Moon Jae In, who has long favoured engagement to defuse tensions with the North, earlier yesterday welcomed Mr Kim's suggestion that there could be an opportunity to kick-start dialogue.

However, he indicated that improvements in inter-Korean ties must go hand in hand with steps towards denuclearisation of the North. "Improving inter-Korean relations and resolving the North Korean nuclear issue are not separate from each other," Mr Moon said.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Kim's address, but analysts said it was an attempt to weaken the US-South Korea alliance.

Seoul and the Games' organisers are very keen for the North to take part. Analysts say North Korea's participation in Pyeongchang is likely, given its leader's public remarks.

China welcomed the push for talks, and called on both Koreas to take the opportunity to improve ties. "It is a good thing," Mr Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST