South Korea has no plan for talks on Thaad with China: Defence Ministry

SEOUL (BERNAMA) - South Korea's Defence Ministry said on Friday (Nov 24) that it has no plan to hold talks with China over an advanced US missile defence system deployed in the country, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

A local media outlet had reported that China has officially asked South Korea to open military talks at an early date over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system. China has vehemently opposed it, saying that the move hurts its security interest.

"There is no plan for such talks," Mr Moon Sang Gyun, spokesman at the Ministry of National Defence, told a briefing.

South Korea and China announced an agreement in late October to mend ties after more than a year of frayed diplomatic relations over the deployment.

Despite the agreement, the dispute over the Thaad has not been fully resolved as China calls on the South to take "practical" actions to address its concerns.

Mr Moon also dismissed a local report that China has requested Seoul to set up a shield against a radar that comes with the Thaad. China has claimed that the radar could spy on its military facilities and harm its security interests.