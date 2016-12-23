Seoul court holds first hearing on Park Geun Hye's case

SEOUL • South Korea's Constitutional Court has begun its deliberations on a parliamentary impeachment vote against President Park Geun Hye, who could become the first elected South Korean leader to be thrown out of office.

She was indicted in a Dec 9 parliamentary vote after being accused of colluding with a friend to pressure big businesses to make contributions to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives.

Ms Park has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with the friend, Choi Soon Sil, who is facing her own trial.

Neither Ms Park nor Choi appeared in court yesterday when the judges decided to admit prosecutors' investigation documents, in an early setback for Ms Park's defence team, which had tried to block them.

Although stripped of her presidential powers, which are being wielded by the Prime Minister, Ms Park retains her title and her official residence.

She is serving a single five-year term - which is set to end in February 2018 - and has presidential immunity, but she risks facing prosecution after leaving office.

Although stripped of her presidential powers, which are being wielded by the Prime Minister, Ms Park retains her title and her official residence. She is serving a single five-year term - which is set to end in February 2018 - and has presidential immunity, but she risks facing prosecution after leaving office.

Ms Park's popularity has sunk to near record lows since the influence-peddling scandal blew up, but many South Koreans already had doubts about her leadership, partly because of a 2014 ferry disaster in which 300 people, most of them schoolchildren, were killed.

The court raised that accident yesterday, asking that Ms Park account for her activities during a seven-hour period when the disaster was unfolding and when her critics believe she was negligent.

"We request the claimee report where she was in the Blue House during the seven hours that has become an issue, exactly what work she was engaged in," said Mr Lee Jin Sung, one of the court's nine judges, referring to the presidential compound in Seoul.

The court also identified Choi and two former Blue House officials, An Chong Bum and Jeong Ho Seong, as witnesses in the hearing.

Ms Park's lawyers said earlier that the vote to impeach her had no legal basis and the court should throw the case out.

The court said it will hold the next preparatory hearing next Tuesday.

If the constitutional justices confirm impeachment, Ms Park will be permanently removed and elections must be held within 60 days - meaning a ballot could be held as early as late March.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon on Tuesday gave the strongest signal yet that he is willing to run for president in his native South Korea.

Mr Ban, 72, said he would be inclined to run if his decade-long experience as UN head "can be of help to the country", Yonhap News Agency reported him as telling reporters in New York. His tenure as UN chief expires on Dec 31.

He stands in second place in polls of potential candidates, behind Mr Moon Jae In, former chief of the main opposition Democratic Party.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG