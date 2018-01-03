Seoul agrees to Kim's offer for talks

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday proposed holding talks with North Korea next Tuesday to discuss participation in the Winter Olympics next month, a move that may ease tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

South Korea is looking to move quickly after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proposed talks with Seoul in a New Year's Day address. It is suggesting officials from both sides meet at the border village of Panmunjom, Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon said in Seoul yesterday. It would be the two sides' first formal meeting since 2015.

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Moon Jae In ordered his government to act swiftly on Mr Kim's offer. Any talks must be closely coordinated with South Korea's allies and the international community, he said.

WASHINGTON POST

