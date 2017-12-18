Security guard in China trying to save suicidal woman killed by impact of her fall

A security guard who tried to save a woman by catching her as she fell from a building was killed by the impact, Chinese media reports say.

The incident occurred on Dec 10 at a building in Xi'an city in China's central Shaanxi Province and was captured in graphic detail on a CCTV camera.

The woman reportedly lived on the 11th floor of the building.

She jumped from the 11th floor at around 8.30am. The security guard, Mr Li Guowu, tried to catch her. The pair died on the spot.

Mr Li was 43 and had a six-year-old daughter.

A witness told Huashang Daily that Mr Li was shocked when the woman jumped. He held out his hands to catch her, but was knocked to the ground.

Initially, Mr Li's family did not dare to inform his elderly parents about his death and said that he had gone for training, Sina.com reported on Thursday (Dec 14).

However, they eventually told the parents the truth.

Mr Li's brother said: "My parents were dazed and did not talk for a few hours. They cried only later."

Mr Li had been in the army and was also previously a factory worker. He had been a security guard for more than five years, China Daily reported.

The deputy director of Xi'an city's administrative committee visited Mr Li's family after the incident and gave them 5,000 yuan (S$1,000) as a condolence.

The city's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau also said his family would receive a one-time subsidy of 700,000 yuan, and his daughter will be eligible for a government subsidy until she reaches adulthood.

It was also reported that the woman's family said they wanted to compensate Mr Li's family for their loss, although it is unclear what form this compensation would take.