Scorned by one student, irate lecturer at Taiwan university threatens to give entire class zero marks

A lecturer at a Taiwan university has threatened to give all his students zero marks for the semester because he objects to negative feedback from one person in his class.

Mr Flamingo Kuo, who teaches video editing at Taipei's Shih Hsin University, posted a screenshot of anonymous student feedback on his Facebook page on Monday (Jan 16).

One student said the course content was "empty", but of the other comments captured, most were positive.

Mr Kuo posted an angry message in Chinese that said: "Empty! There's a hole in your brain... 150 students and only you say 'empty'... if you dare, come out and say it.

"Shih Hsin has such a tacky student... I will not teach there after next semester's lessons."

This was followed by other bitter posts, including one that said that he wants the student to apologise and implied he has yet to upload the exam results for all the students.

In a post on the university's forum, Mr Kuo said he wants the student to explain why his lessons were "empty" and why this student did not approach him during the term.

"The school refuses to tell me who is criticising me, so I have decided to give the whole class zero marks in protest," he wrote. "I seek everyone's understanding."

He also complained that he put in a lot of effort to teach the class, and had to reject other projects.

Mr Kuo was nominated for the Golden Bell award, the Taiwanese equivalent of an Oscar, in video editing for a TV programme called One Hundred Tastes in Taiwan in 2011, according to a Taiwanese report.

His post attracted a large number of comments. Some said he was brave to take a stand, but others asked him why he focused on one negative comment when there were so many others who praised him. A few said he was being childish.

Apple Daily reported that one class of 54 students did get zero from Mr Kuo, but two other classes taught by him did not.

Mr Kuo later retracted his threat and reassured students he has revised their marks.

On Wednesday, he wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook which said he did not expect his original "crazy" post to go viral.

In the post, he apologised to the students, the university and its management.

He revealed that the school is his alma mater and he has taught there for seven years.

However, he reiterated that it was unfair for the student to "scold" him without giving any constructive feedback.

"I love Shih Hsin," he concluded. "I came from Shih Hsin."