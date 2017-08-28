Samsung scion Lee's counsel appeals against 5-yr jail term for bribery

Lee Jae Yong, Samsung Group heir, leaves after his verdict trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, on Aug 25, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday (Aug 28)without giving details.

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.

