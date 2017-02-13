Samsung Group chief turns up for questioning again at special prosecutor's office

File photo of Samsung Group leader Lee Jae Yong leaving Seoul Central District Court after a hearing on whether he will be issued with an arrest warrant on Jan 18, 2017.
File photo of Samsung Group leader Lee Jae Yong leaving Seoul Central District Court after a hearing on whether he will be issued with an arrest warrant on Jan 18, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Group leader Lee Jae Yong appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday (Feb 13) for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun Hye.

Mr Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, has been identified as a suspect on suspicions that he paid bribes to Ms Park's friend, Choi Soon Sil, to pave the way for a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

"I will once again tell the truth to the special prosecution," he told reporters.

