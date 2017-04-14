South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ

The logo of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea.
The logo of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Apr 14, 2017, 11:21 am SGT
Updated
Apr 14, 2017, 1:44 pm

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday (April 14).  

A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38pm (12:38pm Singapore time).  

The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.

Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

Topics: 

