South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday (April 14).

A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38pm (12:38pm Singapore time).

The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.

Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment.