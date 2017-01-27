SAF's Terrex vehicles being prepared for return to Singapore

One of the nine Singapore Armed Forces Terrex armoured vehicles being prepared to be loaded onto a truck at a cargo terminal in Hong Kong yesterday afternoon. On Tuesday, more than two months after the vehicles were detained while in transit on the way back from a military exercise in Taiwan, Hong Kong said it had completed investigations into a suspected breach of the law and would return the vehicles. Yesterday, in apparent preparations for the trip back, the vehicles were moved out of Hong Kong Customs' cargo examination compound in Tuen Mun. According to the South China Morning Post, the vehicles were sent to a container terminal in Kwai Chung, where they will be loaded onto a cargo vessel and shipped back to Singapore once the paperwork is done. They will be transported by carrier APL, which allegedly failed to provide appropriate permits while on transit in Hong Kong. APL has said it will ship the vehicles back without making any stops.