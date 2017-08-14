South Korea says there must be no war on Korean peninsula, urges North to halt provocations

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's President Moon Jae In on Monday (Aug 14) declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula and called on the North to halt its threatening behaviour as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action.

"There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully," the president said in opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and advisers. The remarks were provided by the presidential Blue House.

"I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours," he added.

Moon was scheduled to meet US General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday, just days after President Donald Trump said military options against North Korea were “locked and loaded.”

Dunford’s Asia visit comes as fears grow that a war of words between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will lead to a miscalculation that sparks an actual military conflict.

In a call with Trump on Saturday in Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all sides to maintain restraint and avoid inflammatory comments. 

