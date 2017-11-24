S. Korea may scrap military drill with US

SEOUL • South Korea is considering scrapping a regular military exercise with US forces next year to minimise the risk of an aggressive North Korean reaction during the Winter Olympics in the South, the Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

North Korea denounces regular military exercises between South Korean and US forces as preparations to invade it, and it has at times conducted missile tests or taken other aggressive action in response.

The Winter Olympics will be held from Feb 9 to 25, with the Paralympics from March 8 to 18.

The South's Yonhap news agency, citing an unidentified South Korean presidential office official, said the option of scrapping the exercises had been considered for "a very long time".

The Blue House presidential office said in a statement that no decision has been made. Defence Ministry officials declined to comment.

The South Korean and US militaries usually hold military exercises in March and April called Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, which involve about 17,000 US troops and more than 300,000 South Koreans.

South Korea hopes the North's participation in the games could help improve their fraught ties. The South has said any North Korean athletes who are eligible for the competition would be welcome.

A North Korean figure skating pair have qualified to compete but their participation has not been confirmed.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high for the past year, with North Korea developing its nuclear weapons and missiles in defiance of international condemnation and UN sanctions.

While North Korea has not conducted any tests over the past two months, it has repeatedly vowed to never give up the weapons it deems it needs to protect itself against what it sees as US aggression.

There are fears the North could resume weapons tests after US President Donald Trump on Monday declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

Pyongyang on Wednesday condemned the listing as a "serious provocation", warning that sanctions would never force it to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

The response came shortly after China, the North's sole ally, also rejected as "wrong" new US sanctions that targeted Chinese companies doing business with the pariah state.

On Tuesday, the US unveiled its fresh sanctions which also targeted North Korean shipping.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE