Row at organ transplant summit

VATICAN CITY • More than 70 scientists, experts and officials from around the world gathered in the Vatican City this week to discuss organ trafficking and transplant tourism, in a bid to set up guidelines and rules to curb such activities.

But the conference immediately ran into a controversy after ethics experts and human rights lawyers slammed the Vatican for inviting a top Chinese official to the summit.

Dr Huang Jiefu, the Chinese delegate, told the gathering on Tuesday his participation was not an attempt to whitewash his country's past. Organs have been taken from detainees or executed prisoners in China.

"China is mending its ways and constantly improving its national organ donation and transplantation systems," he said.

Dr Huang is a former deputy health minister and director of Beijing's transplant programme.

"This trip is not to whitewash our past but to let China's voice be heard and to introduce China's new programme to the world," he added.

The practice of using executed prisoners' organs for transplants was banned in 2015, but there are fears that prisoners are being reclassified as voluntary donors to get around the rules.

International human rights groups and medical ethicists have called for more transparency.

Advocacy group Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) said in a statement on Tuesday that there was "no evidence that past practices of forced organ harvesting have ended" in China.

"Without transparency, verification of alleged reforms is impossible," said executive director Torsten Trey, adding that those responsible for past abuses must also be held to account.

Beijing issued its first rule banning the trade of organs in 2007, but trafficking remains common as the country suffers a drastic shortage of donated body parts.

Dr Huang said that China was serious about severely punishing violators, had made dozens of arrests and closed 18 medical institutions but he urged patience because the programme was still in its infancy.

"China's transplantation reform has been an arduous journey," he said. "As long as we move ahead, China will be the largest country for organ transplants in an undisputed ethical way in a few years."

DAFOH criticised the Vatican for inviting Dr Huang, saying the goals of the conference would be compromised "if China is allowed back into the community of nations without providing evidence that it has truly abandoned its cruel and illegal practice of forcibly harvesting organs".

The head of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Monsignor Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, said that Dr Huang's participation in the two-day meeting could help encourage reform.

The conference is also paying particular attention to the exploitation of migrants by people smugglers in North Africa.

Many migrants are brought from sub-Saharan Africa to Libya and told they need to pay more to get to Europe. They are forced to part with their organs if they do not have the cash.

