Rising star slams Abe's handling of scandals

Son of former PM Koizumi seen as Japan's next leader, as public turn against incumbent

Walter Sim Japan Correspondent In Tokyo

Some in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are "fed up" over a series of "unthinkable" developments in how the Cabinet has been dealing with swirling political scandals, said Mr Shinjiro Koizumi, seen as a future prime minister, yesterday.

"We are fed up with the current situation. That says it all," Mr Koizumi, who turns 37 on Saturday and is one of the LDP's youngest parliamentarians, told the annual New Economy Summit.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Rising star slams Abe's handling of scandals'.
