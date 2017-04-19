Pyongyang shows off submarine-launched missiles, using China-made trucks

North Korea used China-made trucks to display missiles at last Saturday's parade marking the 105th anniversary of founding president Kim Il Sung's birth, underlining the difficulty in enforcing UN sanctions against the isolated state. Six Pukguksong
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
10 hours ago

North Korea used China-made trucks to display missiles at last Saturday's parade marking the 105th anniversary of founding president Kim Il Sung's birth, underlining the difficulty in enforcing UN sanctions against the isolated state.

Six Pukguksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles were towed behind trucks bearing the logo of Sinotruk, a Chinese company.

A Sinotruk sales official said yesterday he was not aware the company's trucks had been used.

When asked, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the two countries maintain "normal contacts, including normal business contacts", and that "as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China strictly adheres to its international responsibilities, including those from Security Council resolutions".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2017, with the headline 'Pyongyang shows off submarine-launched missiles, using China-made trucks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping