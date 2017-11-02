Pulling out all the stops to welcome Russian PM

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honour guard preparing for a welcome ceremony for Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday. Mr Medvedev is on a visit to China from Tuesday to today.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nov 2, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2017, with the headline 'Pulling out all the stops to welcome Russian PM'.
