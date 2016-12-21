Prosecutors: Picture is real S. Korean artist: It's a fake

SEOUL • A painting attributed to one of South Korea's most renowned artists has been declared genuine by state prosecutors, despite the insistence of the late artist herself that it was a fake.

The painting, Beautiful Woman, by Chun Kyung Ja has been the focus of a bizarre, decades-long dispute over its authenticity, and Monday's announcement by the prosecutors looks unlikely to end the matter, with Chun's family vowing to pursue efforts to have it declared a forgery.

Born in 1924 in a small town in the southern part of the Korean peninsula, Chun was best known for her paintings of female figures and flowers using vivid primary colours that broke with traditional South Korean styles.

Her works have recently sold at auction for between US$700,000 (S$1 million) and US$1 million.

Before her death last year at the age of 91, Chun had repeatedly insisted that Beautiful Woman - a 1971 portrait owned by the country's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art - was not one of hers.

The museum was equally adamant that it was, and in April a prosecutorial probe was launched after one of Chun's daughters filed a complaint.

But in their report on Monday, the prosecutors found in favour of the museum, citing forensic evidence and the opinion of local art experts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE