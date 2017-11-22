Wedding of Japan's Princess Mako planned for Nov 4 next year: Report

TOKYO - The wedding ceremony of Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, and her university sweetheart Kei Komuro is being planned for Nov 4 next year, reported Kyodo News on Wednesday (Nov 22).

It quoted sources as saying the Imperial Household Agency is making arrangements for the ceremony, which is likely to be held at a hotel in Tokyo.

The emperor and Empress Michiko are expected to attend, the report quoted sources as saying. The 83-year-old emperor is set to abdicate in the spring of 2019.

Before the wedding, the couple, both 26, will be formally engaged through a traditional rite of betrothal called "Nosai no Gi".

It is likely be held on March 4 next year, a Sunday, in light of Mr Komuro's work as a paralegal at a law firm, Kyodo said.

The Imperial Household Agency formally announced the planned engagement of the couple in September, confirming earlier news reports.

Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, will renounce her status as a member of the imperial family after marrying the commoner, in accordance with Imperial House Law.