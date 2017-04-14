Prestige housing project in Pyongyang

North Koreans checking out the newly opened Ryomyong Street development in Pyongyang yesterday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened the prestige housing project in downtown Pyongyang yesterday, with tens of thousands of citizens looking on. Completion of the sprawling development, down a wide avenue from the mausoleum where Mr Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il lie in state, was promised in time for tomorrow's 105th anniversary of the birth of the North's founder. The showpiece penthouse apartments in the tallest tower offer impressive views over the capital and the surrounding countryside, and are furnished with ice-green wallpaper and purple sofas - but do not have hot water. Without addressing the crowd, Mr Kim cut a wide red ribbon for the opening, before waving to those gathered and turning to walk back to his Mercedes limousine.