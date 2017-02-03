Post-holiday jams as millions return to work

An aerial shot yesterday showing a massive jam on an expressway in Nanning as people travel out of Guangxi region to other parts of China in a reversal of the massive migration home for Chinese New Year. Yesterday also marked the end of the Spring Festival holiday. Xinhua news agency reported that China's transport system saw rising traffic from Wednesday as millions returned to work after the week-long holiday. Some 9.7 million passenger trips were estimated to be taken on Chinese railways on Wednesday, a year-on-year growth of 9 per cent. Traffic on expressways around major cities also increased, leading to traffic congestion.