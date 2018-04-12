Police sergeant shot dead, allegedly by junior colleague now on the run in western Japan

TOKYO - A police sergeant was shot dead on Wednesday (April 11) in Shiga Prefecture in western Japan, with an ongoing manhunt for an armed fellow officer who is the police's main suspect for the murder.

The shooting took place at a police box in front of the JR Kawase Station in Hikone City, a residential area located near Lake Biwa, which is Japan's largest lake.

The victim was identified by Japanese media as police sergeant Akira Imoto, 41. He was found bleeding from his head and back at around 8.45pm (7.45pm in Singapore).

The alleged assailant is a 19-year-old policeman, who remains unnamed in media reports. Local broadcaster NHK said he enrolled in the police academy in April last year and had been assigned to the Hikone police box at the end of January this year.

Sgt Imoto was found with his pistol in his belt. But his younger colleague's weapon is nowhere to be found, police said, urging residents in the area to avoid leaving their homes.

It is believed that there could be three bullets remaining in the missing handgun.

Investigators from the Shiga Prefectural Police Headquarters believe the suspect fled the scene in a police car, which was found abandoned about 5 kilometres away on a rice paddy field in the neighbouring Azuso town.

