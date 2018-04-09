PM Lee meets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing

BEIJING - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing on Monday (April 9), as he continues his working visit to China.

Mr Wang, a key ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was formerly China's anti-corruption czar. He was appointed vice-president during China's annual legislative meetings in March.

The two leaders exchanged warm pleasantries and handshakes when they met on Monday morning at the Ziguang Ge (or Hall of Purple Light) within the Zhongnanhai leadership compound.

"We have known each other for so many years, we are old friends," said Mr Wang as he welcomed PM Lee, Mrs Lee and the Singapore delegation.

The group of ministers and officials that PM Lee is leading is the second foreign delegation that Mr Wang is meeting since his new appointment.

It is also the second time both leaders are meeting at the Ziguang Ge. The hall is located within the Forbidden City and was once the venue where Chinese Emperor Qianlong feted loyal officials and generals.

The hall is now used by Chinese leaders to receive foreign guests.

PM Lee last met Mr Wang when he visited Beijing in September last year, before the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress.

Mr Wang is known to keep a low public profile, but is often described as China's second-most powerful politician.

Congratulating Mr Wang on his new appointment and responsibility, PM Lee said he was happy for the chance to visit Beijing and "meet old friends and leaders of China".

He added that he was also glad to be travelling to Boao, in southern Hainan island, to speak at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, and meet President Xi.

PM Lee also said he was looking forward to going to Shanghai after that to look at new developments there and meet the new Communist Party's leaders in Shanghai.

Mr Wang noted that PM Lee had had a good discussion with Premier Li Keqiang when both leaders met on Sunday, adding that he was glad to have the opportunity to meet PM Lee given his tight schedule in China.

Said PM Lee: "Our bilateral relations are good, I had a very good discussion with Premier Li yesterday and we have a very warm and candid exchange especially over dinner on the wider developments in the region and the world."

PM Lee leaves Beijing on Monday for Boao, where he is due to speak at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum the next day (April 10).