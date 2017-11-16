Photos of "horse couple" in China go viral online

CHENGDU (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Photos of a "horse couple" in Chengdu, Sichuan province, recently went viral online in China.

The two horses, according to the horse trainer Zhang Yi, are both from Europe. "They have developed a good relationship after coming to Chengdu," Zhang added.

The white horse is a breed from the Netherlands that is worth about 400,000 yuan (S$80,000).

Its black partner is a cross-breed from France which has won domestic competitions in China.

Zhang said that both of them have to exercise for 45 minutes each day and complete their daily training tasks.

