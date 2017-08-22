Pause in US Navy operations will not affect US' ability to defend South Korea: Adm Harris

OSAN (REUTERS) - The head of the US military's Pacific Command said on Tuesday (Aug 22) a scheduled"operational pause" by the US Navy's fleet worldwide would not affect the military's ability to defend South Korea.

The pause was ordered after a US guided missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker in waters near Singapore and Malaysia on Monday.

Admiral Harry Harris was speaking to reporters during his trip to South Korea to observe the ongoing military exercises between US and South Korean militaries.

The allies on Monday began military exercises that will involve computer simulations designed to prepare for a possible attack by nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

Adm Harris also said it was more important to use diplomacy against North Korea's growing threat rather than consider what actions by Pyongyang might trigger a preemptive strike against the reclusive North.