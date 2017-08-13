Patriot missile defence system in place

TOKYO • Japan deployed its Patriot missile defence system yesterday after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles over the country towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, local officials and reports said.

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory. The Defence Ministry deployed the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) system in Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi in western Japan, which North Korea had warned could be along its missiles' flight path, public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News said.

It also deployed the anti-missile system in neighbouring Ehime, according to the reports, while the Asahi Shimbun said one maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis destroyer was stationed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, to shoot down airborne missiles.

Television footage showed military vehicles carrying launchers and other equipment for the surface-to-air system entering a Japanese base in Kochi before dawn.

Immediate confirmation from the Defence Ministry was not available but an official at the crisis management office of the Kochi prefectural government said the PAC-3 had been deployed.

Mr Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief government spokesman, said last week that Tokyo "can never tolerate" provocations from North Korea and the country's military will "take necessary measures" to protect itself.



A PAC-3 surface-to-air missile interceptor deployed at the grounds of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces Kaita base in Hiroshima prefecture yesterday.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Yesterday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also renewed his pledge to prevent any accidents related to the North's warned launch. "I will do my best to secure our people's lives and property," he said without elaboration.

Japan has deployed the missile interceptors in the past ahead of other North Korean launches but has never actually shot anything down.

In 2009, a North Korean rocket passed over Japanese territory without incident, triggering Japan's immediate denouncement. At the time North Korea said it was launching a telecommunications satellite, but Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed Pyongyang was testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE