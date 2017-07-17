Passengers flying direct from Taiwan to US face extra security checks on electronic devices

TAIPEI - Travellers with electronic devices flying to the United States from Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport will be subject to more security checks starting from July 17.

The extra checks are in compliance with the US Transportation Security Administration's new requirements.

According to the new rules, passengers flying direct to the US who have electronic devices bigger than a mobile phone packed in their carry-on luggage must be screened before they arrive at the boarding gate, the Taipei Times reported.

Such devices include tablets, laptops, cameras and DVD players.

The extra screening will be conducted randomly, according to Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration, as quoted by Taipei Times. It will take up to three minutes per person.

Passengers with electronic devices are advised to pack them in checked-in luggage to avoid potential delays due to the extra security checks, Taipei Times reported.