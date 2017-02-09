Over 500 pose for family photo for the ages

BEIJING • They came from Beijing, Shanghai, Xinjiang and Taiwan for the reunion during Chinese New Year.

More than 500 people who share the same ancestry gathered in their hometown village in Zhejiang province last week as they posed for a family photo that has since gone viral, according to reports yesterday.

The group, made up of seven living generations of the Ren family, was pictured standing in front of a cliff at Shishe village.

A drone was used to capture photos of the epic family reunion on Jan 31.

According to Xinhua news agency, family members travelled from places such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xinjiang and Taiwan, brought together by a project to update their family tree.

Mr Ren Tuanjie, party chief of Shishe village, said the tree took 21/2 years to finish.



The group, made up of seven living generations of the Ren family, are pictured standing in front of a cliff at Shishe village in China's Zhejiang province. They had travelled from places such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xinjiang and Taiwan, brought together by a project to update their family tree. PHOTO: CHINAFOTOPRESS



"During the Spring Festival, we like to bring all the family members together so as to let our ancestors know where they are," he said.

"China is moving towards modernity, but Chinese people's roots in their native land never disappear. Wherever they go, descendants from one family have always got something to bring them together."